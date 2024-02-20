Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his -1.323 mark ranked 61st in the field.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.133.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort last season was in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.028. He finished 54th in that event.

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.903). That ranked 31st in the field.