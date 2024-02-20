Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 coming off a 70th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Bridgeman's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Bridgeman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bridgeman is averaging -1.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.6
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|52.47%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|13.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bridgeman's Best Finishes
- Bridgeman played two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Bridgeman's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished 39th at The American Express.
Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his -1.323 mark ranked 61st in the field.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.133.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort last season was in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.028. He finished 54th in that event.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.903). That ranked 31st in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.806) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2022. That performance ranked 55th in the field (he finished 55th in that event).
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.154
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bridgeman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.