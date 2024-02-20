McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Meissner has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.

Meissner has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.