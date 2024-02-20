McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner enters play in Vallarta, Mexico seeking better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Meissner is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Meissner's Recent Performances
- Meissner has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Meissner has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -2.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|62.42%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|11.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut zero times.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.038
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
