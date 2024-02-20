Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.219 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he delivered a 3.352 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 3.599. In that event, he finished 53rd.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.212). That ranked seventh in the field.