Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
At the WM Phoenix Open, Brandt Snedeker struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is looking for better results in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Snedeker is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -7.710 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.5
|281.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.19%
|46.58%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.35%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|14.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker played 10 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times.
- Last season Snedeker put up his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished 41st with a score of +4 (11 shots back of the winner).
- With 35 points last season, Snedeker finished 221st in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.219 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he delivered a 3.352 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 3.599. In that event, he finished 53rd.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.212). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.710
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.