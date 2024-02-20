Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune hits the course in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Hisatsune is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Hisatsune has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 0.855 in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.76%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|10.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune took part in three tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times (100%).
- Last season Hisatsune's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -6 and finished sixth in that event.
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.807.
- Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.539. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked 46th in the field with a mark of -0.290. He finished 58th in that event.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-6.314). That ranked 65th in the field.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.661) at the Barbasol Championship, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked 58th in the field (he finished 58th in that event).
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.855
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.