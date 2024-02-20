PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: K.H. Lee of South Korea lines up a putt on the ninth green during the second round of The American Express at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 19, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee enters play in Vallarta, Mexico looking for better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in his last outing, the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • This is Lee's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -1.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranked 91st, while his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranked 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee sported a 0.063 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (109th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance91300.7293.9
    Greens in Regulation %5368.59%50.00%
    Putts Per Round10929.0928.6
    Par Breakers11521.50%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%11.46%

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Lee had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -17 (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 567 points last season, Lee finished 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he put up a 3.714 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.322 (he finished 50th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking in the field at 3.575. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.642), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, which was held in October 2022. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.035-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.063-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2570.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.010-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.345-1.069

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5370-75-74-71+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1974-68-75-66-140
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2374-67-74-72-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-69-69-69-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship866-70-71-68-973
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

