K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: K.H. Lee of South Korea lines up a putt on the ninth green during the second round of The American Express at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 19, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee enters play in Vallarta, Mexico looking for better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in his last outing, the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Lee's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Lee's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -1.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranked 91st, while his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranked 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee sported a 0.063 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (109th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|300.7
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.59%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|11.46%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Lee had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -17 (three shots back of the winner).
- With 567 points last season, Lee finished 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he put up a 3.714 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.322 (he finished 50th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking in the field at 3.575. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.642), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, which was held in October 2022. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.063
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.257
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.345
|-1.069
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|70-75-74-71
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|74-68-75-66
|-1
|40
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.