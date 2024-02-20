K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 38th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.

Lee has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.