Justin Suh Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Justin Suh hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 after a 22nd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Suh at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Suh's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Suh's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.630 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Suh is averaging -1.869 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 last season, which ranked 86th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 108th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Suh had a -0.068 mark (125th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Suh delivered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 10th on TOUR, while he ranked 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He broke par 23.34% of the time (43rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.33%
|58.50%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.68
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|43
|23.34%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.52%
|14.71%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 26 occasions.
- Last season Suh had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -24 (three shots back of the winner).
- Suh earned 548 points last season, which placed him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 4.277 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 6.185. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.890.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.125), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.052
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.068
|-2.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.394
|-2.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.529
|2.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.119
|-1.869
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|66-64-70-71
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-73-73-71
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
