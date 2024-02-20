PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Betting Profile

    Justin Suh hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 after a 22nd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In the past five years, this is Suh's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Suh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Suh has an average finish of 54th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 2.630 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Suh is averaging -1.869 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 last season, which ranked 86th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 108th, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Suh had a -0.068 mark (125th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Suh delivered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 10th on TOUR, while he ranked 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He broke par 23.34% of the time (43rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108299.4296.4
    Greens in Regulation %12466.33%58.50%
    Putts Per Round5828.6829.8
    Par Breakers4323.34%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance12814.52%14.71%

    Suh's Best Finishes

    • Suh last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 26 occasions.
    • Last season Suh had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -24 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Suh earned 548 points last season, which placed him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 4.277 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 6.185. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.890.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.125), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0520.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.068-2.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-0.394-2.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5292.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.119-1.869

    Suh's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic566-64-70-71-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2469-73-73-71-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship668-73-69-70-889
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-73-72+28
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7373-67-74-78+83
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5972-69-73-72+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

