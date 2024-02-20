Justin Suh Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 4.277 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 6.185. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.890.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.125), which ranked fifth in the field.