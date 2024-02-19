Odds Outlook: Defending champ Tony Finau pacing field at Mexico Open at Vidanta

The event was played at the end of April/beginning of May in the first two editions but now moves to February for the first time. Excellent scoring conditions are on the agenda as sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s and light coastal breezes are on the menu for the four tournament days. Belgian Thomas Detry (+2500) has proven his game travels on the Paspalum surfaces in warm, breezy conditions. Cashing in the top 25 twice at Mayakoba and Corales Puntacana in the last three years, he will look to add to his current streak of T28-T4-T20 over his last three starts on TOUR.