Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 56th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Silverman is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Silverman has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging -0.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 2.695 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.1
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.73%
|57.60%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.89
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.90%
|19.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.90%
|14.91%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.017 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.286 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.844 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.929). That ranked in the field.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (1.163) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023. That ranked in the field.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.695
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.