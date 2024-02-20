Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five appearances, Silverman has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Silverman is averaging -0.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.