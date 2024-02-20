Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five appearances, Echavarria has an average finish of 52nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.

Echavarria is averaging 0.949 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.