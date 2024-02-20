Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Nico Echavarria looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after he finished 66th shooting -2 in this tournament in 2023.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Echavarria finished 66th (with a score of -2) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Echavarria has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria is averaging 0.949 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -1.345 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 last season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 108th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria ranked 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.416.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 137th last season, while he averaged 29.17 putts per round (126th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.59%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|11.81%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria played 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 26.7%.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
- With 417 points last season, Echavarria finished 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.112.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.506.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he delivered a 1.124 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.680 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.113
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.416
|-1.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.237
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.165
|0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-0.931
|-1.345
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|67-67-65-68
|-21
|300
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.