1H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after he finished 66th shooting -2 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Echavarria finished 66th (with a score of -2) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Echavarria has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Echavarria is averaging 0.949 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -1.345 in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 last season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 108th, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria ranked 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.416.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 137th last season, while he averaged 29.17 putts per round (126th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108299.4286.8
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%52.43%
    Putts Per Round12629.1729.0
    Par Breakers17819.59%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%11.81%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria played 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 26.7%.
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
    • With 417 points last season, Echavarria finished 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.112.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.506.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he delivered a 1.124 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.680 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1130.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.416-1.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.237-0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.1650.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-0.931-1.345

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-77+10--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open167-67-65-68-21300
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-79+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-66-71-73-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
