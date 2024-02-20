Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Fox produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking in the field at 2.604.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he delivered a 2.984 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.191.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.086, his best mark last season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 27th in that event).