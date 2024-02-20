Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 41st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Fox is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Fox's Recent Performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of 1.897 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.168 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.8
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.28%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.58%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
- Last season Fox put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -7 (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 304 points last season, Fox ranked 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fox produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking in the field at 2.604.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he delivered a 2.984 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.191.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.086, his best mark last season. That ranked him 13th in the field (he finished 27th in that event).
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.168
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|73-73-71-67
|-4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.