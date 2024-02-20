PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Samuel Stevens concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 28th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 40th.
    • Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 0.139 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 2.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 last season (31st on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranked 28th, while his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranked 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
    • On the greens, Stevens' -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 166th last season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranked 124th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance28310.6302.2
    Greens in Regulation %9167.45%55.56%
    Putts Per Round12429.1629.8
    Par Breakers13321.12%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.10%12.35%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Last season Stevens participated in 33 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 60.6%.
    • Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -14 and finished second in that event.
    • Stevens compiled 670 points last season, which ranked him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.606.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 8.547 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.313. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.029) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4001.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.049-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1161.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.3140.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1542.356

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1568-70-65-74-1129
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship369-65-68-69-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open272-68-68-66-14300
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.