Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.606.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 8.547 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.313. He finished 46th in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914), which ranked fourth in the field.