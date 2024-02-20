Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Samuel Stevens concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 28th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 aiming for a better finish.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Stevens' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 40th.
- Over his last five events, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 0.139 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 2.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 last season (31st on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranked 28th, while his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
- On the greens, Stevens' -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 166th last season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranked 124th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|310.6
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.45%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.12%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|12.35%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Last season Stevens participated in 33 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 60.6%.
- Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -14 and finished second in that event.
- Stevens compiled 670 points last season, which ranked him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.606.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 8.547 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.313. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.029) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.400
|1.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.049
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.116
|1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.314
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.154
|2.356
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-70-65-74
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.