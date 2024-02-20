Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.844 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128). That ranked fourth in the field.