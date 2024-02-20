PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    In his tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Garrick Higgo carded a 49th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Higgo missed the cut (with a score of E) in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Higgo has an average finish of 65th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Higgo has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -2.676 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 last season ranked 18th on TOUR, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo ranked 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.291.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 77th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 97th. He broke par 22.60% of the time (71st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance27310.8311.1
    Greens in Regulation %10366.88%50.00%
    Putts Per Round9729.0130.4
    Par Breakers7122.60%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.65%15.48%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Last season Higgo played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Higgo's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished 13th at the 3M Open.
    • With 586 points last season, Higgo finished 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.844 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in September 2022. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.509-0.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-1.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.098-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1010.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-2.676

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2975-66-66-70-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-68-74-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-69-76+45
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
