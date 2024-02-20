Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Taylor Pendrith hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 coming off a ninth-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Pendrith has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing 30th.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 305.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 1.808 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 4.385 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 last season ranked 40th on TOUR, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 103rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.014, while he ranked 28th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.53%.
- On the greens, Pendrith's -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 102nd last season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranked 167th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|310.4
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|69.53%
|60.13%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.55
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.16%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.63%
|7.19%
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- Last season Pendrith participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 63.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Pendrith had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished third with a score of -18 (two shots back of the winner).
- Pendrith compiled 379 points last season, which placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 15th in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.646. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.361. He finished third in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.504, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.339) at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.320
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.014
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.026
|1.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.195
|4.385
Pendrith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-69-69-71
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|67-73-72-80
|+4
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
