Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Pendrith has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.

Taylor Pendrith has averaged 305.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 1.808 Strokes Gained: Putting.