2H AGO

Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 coming off a ninth-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Pendrith has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing 30th.
    • When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Pendrith's Recent Performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 305.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 1.808 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 4.385 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 last season ranked 40th on TOUR, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 103rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.014, while he ranked 28th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.53%.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 102nd last season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranked 167th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance30310.4305.4
    Greens in Regulation %2869.53%60.13%
    Putts Per Round16729.5529.6
    Par Breakers13021.16%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.63%7.19%

    Pendrith's Best Finishes

    • Last season Pendrith participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 63.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Pendrith had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished third with a score of -18 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Pendrith compiled 379 points last season, which placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.646. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.361. He finished third in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.504, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.339) at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3200.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0141.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.1130.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0261.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1954.385

    Pendrith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4269-69-69-71-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6967-73-72-80+44
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7077-66-76-72+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3065-70-72-68-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

