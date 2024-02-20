Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.924.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 4.820 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he put up a 3.306 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.