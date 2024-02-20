PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    After he finished eighth in this tournament in 2023, Ben Taylor has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Taylor has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -14 and finishing eighth.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of even par in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -1.377 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -4.705 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.452 last season, which ranked 181st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranked 185th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 127th on TOUR with an average of -0.085 per round. Additionally, he ranked 161st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.78%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 32nd last season, while he averaged 29.00 putts per round (94th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1295.2
    Greens in Regulation %16164.78%47.86%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.9
    Par Breakers16220.18%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance16315.57%15.81%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor participated in 34 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 52.9%.
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at The Honda Classic.
    • Taylor placed 75th in the FedExCup standings with 592 points last season.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.924.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 4.820 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he put up a 3.306 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.452-1.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.085-1.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.033-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.381-1.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.122-4.705

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic567-65-69-70-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5372-71-71-76+27
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-72+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta867-70-66-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

