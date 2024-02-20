Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody enters play in Vallarta, Mexico seeking better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in his last outing, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Coody is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 54th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Coody has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of +10 across his last five events.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 314.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging 1.946 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging -0.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.1
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.67%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.85
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.72%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|18.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody took part in seven tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Coody put up his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished 14th with a score of -4 (five shots back of the winner).
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 2.623 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.387 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody delivered his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.348. In that event, he finished 53rd.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.636 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.856
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|66-75-71-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|74-71-66-73
|-4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|74-69-70-75
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.