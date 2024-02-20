Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 2.623 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.387 mark ranked 16th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody delivered his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.348. In that event, he finished 53rd.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.636 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.