Roberto Díaz Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Roberto Díaz enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta from February 22-25 after a 45th-place finish in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Díaz has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Díaz's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Díaz has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Díaz has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Roberto Díaz has averaged 286.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Díaz is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Díaz is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Díaz's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.8
|286.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.78%
|17.90%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|33.33%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|12.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Díaz's Best Finishes
- Last season Díaz participated in four tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times (75%).
- Last season Díaz's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 37th at the Valero Texas Open.
Díaz's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Díaz's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|37
|68-69-76-71
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-69-67-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Díaz as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.