William Furr Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
William Furr enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Furr's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Furr's Recent Performances
- Furr has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Furr has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 314.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Furr is averaging -2.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.8
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|47.22%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's Best Finishes
- Furr played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Furr's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.766
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.