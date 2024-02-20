PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Betting Profile

    Henrik Norlander takes to the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Norlander missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Norlander's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 282.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Norlander is averaging 2.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging 2.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance165292.3282.5
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%53.97%
    Putts Per Round17329.5930.0
    Par Breakers15520.39%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%9.92%

    Norlander's Best Finishes

    • Norlander took part in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 51.6%.
    • Last season Norlander's best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Norlander ranked 146th in the FedExCup standings with 229 points last season.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-2.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0043.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.040-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.2792.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.4242.639

    Norlander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73+5--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1570-71-68-68-1129
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-71-71-72+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2272-67-69-70-1025
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6071-73-75-72+35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-73+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-71-73-70E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3466-67-69-69-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-76-71+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

