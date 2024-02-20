Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 282.5 yards in his past five starts.

Norlander is averaging 2.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.