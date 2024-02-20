Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Henrik Norlander takes to the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Norlander missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Norlander's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 282.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Norlander is averaging 2.194 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging 2.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|292.3
|282.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|155
|20.39%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|9.92%
Norlander's Best Finishes
- Norlander took part in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 51.6%.
- Last season Norlander's best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Norlander ranked 146th in the FedExCup standings with 229 points last season.
Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-2.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.004
|3.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.040
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.279
|2.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.424
|2.639
Norlander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|70-71-68-68
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-71-71-72
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|22
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|25
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|71-73-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-71-73-70
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.