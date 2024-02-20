Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will appear in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta from February 22-25 after a 15th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Thompson is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Thompson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 1.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thompson is averaging 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.449 last season, which ranked 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson ranked 149th on TOUR with an average of -0.198 per round. Additionally, he ranked 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.39%.
- On the greens, Thompson's -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 134th last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.39%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|74
|22.57%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|10.80%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Thompson's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 15th at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Thompson's 596 points last season placed him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.158. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 2.967.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 70th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.850, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.806) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.449
|-1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.198
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.058
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.152
|1.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.157
|0.318
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|75-71-74-70
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-69-79
|+3
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.