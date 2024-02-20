PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Chez Reavie looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Reavie has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -8.
    • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished 49th after posting a score of -5.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 62nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Reavie hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 280.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -3.278 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.845 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 (153rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 288.4 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie ranked 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.367.
    • On the greens, Reavie delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178288.4280.0
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%54.76%
    Putts Per Round16829.5731.6
    Par Breakers17619.68%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.60%12.70%

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Reavie put up his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -19 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Reavie's 464 points last season placed him 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.797 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.749.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.529, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.229-1.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3671.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.2130.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.124-3.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.199-2.845

    Reavie's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-79+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open669-72-72-65-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1172-66-65-69-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.