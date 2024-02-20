Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Chez Reavie looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Reavie has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -8.
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he finished 49th after posting a score of -5.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Reavie's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 62nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Reavie hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 62nd.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 280.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -3.278 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.845 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.229 (153rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 288.4 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Reavie ranked 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.367.
- On the greens, Reavie delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 176th by breaking par 19.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|280.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|54.76%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|31.6
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.68%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.60%
|12.70%
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Reavie put up his best performance at the Travelers Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -19 (four shots back of the winner).
- Reavie's 464 points last season placed him 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.797 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.749.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.320.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.529, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.730) at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.229
|-1.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.367
|1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.213
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.124
|-3.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.199
|-2.845
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
