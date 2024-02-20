PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta after a 74th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Trainer has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -12.
    • Trainer missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Trainer's Recent Performances

    • Trainer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Trainer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Trainer has an average of -1.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Trainer is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance83302.2307.2
    Greens in Regulation %15265.17%30.16%
    Putts Per Round10629.0530.6
    Par Breakers3523.81%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance18216.40%15.48%

    Trainer's Best Finishes

    • Trainer took part in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Last season Trainer's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -18 and finished 15th in that event.
    • With 139 points last season, Trainer finished 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.3641.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green187-0.650-1.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0320.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.053-1.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-1.099-2.237

    Trainer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC68-75+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open6470-72-74-73+12
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2269-70-65-74-1025
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

