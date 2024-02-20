Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Martin Trainer enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta after a 74th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Trainer has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -12.
- Trainer missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Trainer's Recent Performances
- Trainer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Trainer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Trainer has an average of -1.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|302.2
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|65.17%
|30.16%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|35
|23.81%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|182
|16.40%
|15.48%
Trainer's Best Finishes
- Trainer took part in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Last season Trainer's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -18 and finished 15th in that event.
- With 139 points last season, Trainer finished 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.364
|1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|187
|-0.650
|-1.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.032
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.053
|-1.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-1.099
|-2.237
Trainer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|70-72-74-73
|+1
|2
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|22
|69-70-65-74
|-10
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.