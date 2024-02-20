Martin Trainer Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Trainer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Trainer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.

Trainer has an average of -1.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.