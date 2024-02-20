PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    After he placed 33rd in this tournament in 2023, Nicolai Hojgaard has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Hojgaard finished 33rd (with a score of -8) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Hojgaard's Recent Performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 313.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hojgaard is averaging 2.129 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 1.585 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season, which ranked 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranked fifth, and his 50.2% driving accuracy average ranked 186th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 41st on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.360, while he ranked 45th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.96%.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard's 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 24th last season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranked 59th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance5317.7313.3
    Greens in Regulation %4568.96%66.67%
    Putts Per Round5928.7028.7
    Par Breakers3323.91%23.10%
    Bogey Avoidance12614.49%13.74%

    Hojgaard's Best Finishes

    • Hojgaard participated in 13 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Last season Hojgaard's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot -12 and finished second in that event.
    • Hojgaard placed 101st in the FedExCup standings with 438 points last season.

    Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.165. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.725. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he produced a 2.860 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.712, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0610.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.360-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1080.016-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4152.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7311.585

    Hojgaard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship271-65-66-68-18--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-69-72-5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3367-71-70-68-8--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5076-67-73-71+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2167-68-67-71-15--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

