Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.165. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.725. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he produced a 2.860 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.712, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.