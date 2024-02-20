Fred Biondi Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Fred Biondi hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 coming off a 23rd-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Biondi's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Biondi's Recent Performances
- Biondi has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut five times.
- Biondi has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Fred Biondi has averaged 288.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Biondi is averaging 4.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging 4.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
Biondi's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|288.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.91%
|15.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.67
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.02%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.20%
|14.17%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Best Finishes
- Last season Biondi played five tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those five events, he made the cut three times (60%).
- Last season Biondi put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
Biondi's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.302
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-64-71-65
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
