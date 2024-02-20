Fred Biondi Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Biondi has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Biondi has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

Fred Biondi has averaged 288.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Biondi is averaging 4.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.