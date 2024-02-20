Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Blaine Hale, Jr. looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Hale, Jr. is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Hale, Jr.'s Recent Performances
- Hale, Jr. has finished in the top 20 in one of his last four events.
- Out of the last four tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hale, Jr. has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last four events.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last four tournaments.
- Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale, Jr. is averaging -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hale, Jr. is averaging 2.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale, Jr.'s Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|32.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|29.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|12.39%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Best Finishes
- Last season Hale, Jr. participated in one tournament, and he finished in the top 10.
Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.234
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale, Jr.'s Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.