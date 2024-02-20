Blaine Hale, Jr. Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Hale, Jr. has finished in the top 20 in one of his last four events.

Out of the last four tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Hale, Jr. has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last four events.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last four tournaments.

Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hale, Jr. is averaging -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.