Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Chandler Phillips hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 after a 76th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent tournament.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Phillips is playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Phillips' Recent Performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Phillips is averaging -2.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|52.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|11.39%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Phillips did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in one tournament).
- Last season Phillips had his best performance at The American Express, where he finished 25th with a score of -19 (10 shots back of the winner).
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Phillips produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 48th in the field at -0.432.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he posted a -5.012 mark, which ranked him 68th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips delivered his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 47th in the field with a mark of -0.192.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.335, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.971) at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, a performance that ranked him 64th in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.805
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
