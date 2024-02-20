PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Andrew Novak finished the weekend at -13, good for an eighth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Novak's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -8, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Novak last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 49th with a score of -5.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Novak's Recent Performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of -0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 0.096 in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 (101st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.037.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 72nd last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance102299.7291.2
    Greens in Regulation %9767.08%62.22%
    Putts Per Round8628.9430.3
    Par Breakers14420.70%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%12.59%

    Novak's Best Finishes

    • Novak teed off in 28 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Novak's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -13 and finished eighth.
    • With 424 points last season, Novak ranked 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Novak produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 2.739.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 5.721 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.010-1.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0371.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1710.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.116-0.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.3140.096

    Novak's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2969-68-69-71-322
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4468-72-71-72-57
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-75+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2772-70-71-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4670-72-72-70-46
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open969-72-70-68-980
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

