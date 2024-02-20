Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Andrew Novak finished the weekend at -13, good for an eighth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 trying for a better finish.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Novak's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -8, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Novak last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing 49th with a score of -5.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Novak's Recent Performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of -0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 0.096 in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 (101st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.037.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 72nd last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.7
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|67.08%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|144
|20.70%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|12.59%
Novak's Best Finishes
- Novak teed off in 28 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Novak's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -13 and finished eighth.
- With 424 points last season, Novak ranked 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Novak produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 2.739.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 5.721 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.037
|1.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.171
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.116
|-0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.314
|0.096
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|72-70-71-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|80
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.