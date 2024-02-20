Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Gutschewski struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Gutschewski missed the cut (with a score of E) in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Gutschewski's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gutschewski has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Gutschewski has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of +9 over his last five events.
- Scott Gutschewski has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gutschewski is averaging 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|278.5
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|76.39%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.06%
|15.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|6.94%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Best Finishes
- Gutschewski did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in one tournament).
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.234
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
