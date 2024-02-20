Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five events, Gutschewski has an average finish of 64th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Gutschewski has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of +9 over his last five events.

Scott Gutschewski has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.