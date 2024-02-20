Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Alejandro Tosti shot -13 and took 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Tosti finished 10th (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Tosti's Recent Performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti is averaging 2.462 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.805 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|327.3
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|53.92%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|25.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|15.03%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Tosti last season played three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times (100%).
- Last season Tosti's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -13 and finished 10th in that event.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.196.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.584, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.805
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
