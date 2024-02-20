PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alejandro Tosti shot -13 and took 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Tosti finished 10th (with a score of -13) in his only appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Tosti's Recent Performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tosti is averaging 2.462 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.805 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tosti .

    Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-327.3312.0
    Greens in Regulation %-63.89%53.92%
    Putts Per Round-28.0028.9
    Par Breakers-23.15%25.82%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.11%15.03%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tosti's Best Finishes

    • Tosti last season played three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those three events, he made the cut three times (100%).
    • Last season Tosti's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -13 and finished 10th in that event.

    Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.196.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.584, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.805

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tosti's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1069-67-71-64-13--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4775-66-72-71E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

