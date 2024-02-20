Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498. He finished 47th in that tournament.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.196.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.584, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.