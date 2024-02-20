Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five appearances, Sloan has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Sloan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.

Roger Sloan has averaged 294.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Sloan has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.