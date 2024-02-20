Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Roger Sloan looks for better results in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta having failed to make the cut at Vidanta Vallarta in 2022.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Sloan missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Sloan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Sloan has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Sloan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- Roger Sloan has averaged 294.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of 0.962 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.2
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.22%
|59.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.40
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|12.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan participated in three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Sloan's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 34th at the RBC Canadian Open.
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.962
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.