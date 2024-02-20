Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Troy Merritt looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Merritt is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Merritt finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Troy Merritt has averaged 286.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of 0.234 in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 last season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranked 158th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Merritt had a -0.075 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Merritt registered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 172nd on TOUR, while he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He broke par 21.20% of the time (129th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|293.4
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.28%
|51.71%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.20%
|25.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|14.92%
|12.39%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
- Last season Merritt's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
- Merritt's 273 points last season placed him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 3.814 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.026.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.553), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.026
|-1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.075
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.206
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.429
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.324
|0.234
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.