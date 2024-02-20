PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Troy Merritt looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Merritt is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Merritt finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Troy Merritt has averaged 286.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of 0.234 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Merritt put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 last season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.4 yards) ranked 158th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Merritt had a -0.075 mark (126th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Merritt registered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 172nd on TOUR, while he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He broke par 21.20% of the time (129th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance158293.4286.0
    Greens in Regulation %14965.28%51.71%
    Putts Per Round10329.0328.9
    Par Breakers12921.20%25.21%
    Bogey Avoidance14714.92%12.39%

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Merritt teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
    • Last season Merritt's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
    • Merritt's 273 points last season placed him 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 3.814 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.026.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.553), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.026-1.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.075-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2060.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.4291.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.3240.234

    Merritt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-69-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

