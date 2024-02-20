Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five events, Merritt finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.

Troy Merritt has averaged 286.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting.