Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Doug Ghim finished the weekend at -12, good for a 12th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 trying for better results.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Ghim's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ghim is averaging 3.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 last season, which ranked 50th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked 70th on TOUR with an average of 0.174 per round. Additionally, he ranked sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.51%.
- On the greens, Ghim registered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 150th on TOUR, while he ranked 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He broke par 21.68% of the time (108th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.7
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.51%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.58
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.77%
|10.37%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim participated in 30 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times (53.3%).
- Last season Ghim's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -12 and finished 12th.
- Ghim placed 119th in the FedExCup standings with 345 points last season.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.568 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 5.065 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim produced his best mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 4.992. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.635, his best mark last season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.247
|1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.174
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.093
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.218
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.297
|3.250
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.