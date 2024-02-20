Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Ghim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting.