1H AGO

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Doug Ghim finished the weekend at -12, good for a 12th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Ghim's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ghim is averaging 3.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 last season, which ranked 50th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked 70th on TOUR with an average of 0.174 per round. Additionally, he ranked sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.51%.
    • On the greens, Ghim registered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 150th on TOUR, while he ranked 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He broke par 21.68% of the time (108th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance119297.7292.2
    Greens in Regulation %671.51%57.41%
    Putts Per Round17129.5830.1
    Par Breakers10821.68%21.48%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.77%10.37%

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim participated in 30 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times (53.3%).
    • Last season Ghim's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -12 and finished 12th.
    • Ghim placed 119th in the FedExCup standings with 345 points last season.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.568 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 5.065 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim produced his best mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 4.992. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.635, his best mark last season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2471.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1740.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0930.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.2180.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2973.250

    Ghim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2769-70-74-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1669-71-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5468-68-73-72-36
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
