Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Jake Knapp concluded the weekend at -8, good for a 28th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 looking for a higher finish.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Knapp is competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Knapp has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging 1.170 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of 3.549 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.0
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|59.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|23.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|10.23%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking in the field at 0.288.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -2.151 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.703 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Knapp recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.091, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.616) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023. That ranked in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.549
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
