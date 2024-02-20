Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Over his last five appearances, Knapp has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.

Jake Knapp has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Knapp is averaging 1.170 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.