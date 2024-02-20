Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Ryan Brehm hits the course in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Brehm's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Brehm's Recent Performances
- Brehm has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Brehm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -7 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 289.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging 1.444 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -3.839 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.376 last season, which ranked 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Brehm had a -0.554 mark (184th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 61st on TOUR last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd. He broke par 19.77% of the time (173rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|64.53%
|42.31%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.77%
|16.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|15.63%
|20.51%
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm participated in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 27.3%.
- Last season Brehm's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -6 and finished 14th in that event.
- With 155 points last season, Brehm finished 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.931 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.233 mark ranked 35th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.235 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.680 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.376
|-1.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-0.554
|-2.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|186
|-0.440
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.212
|1.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.159
|-3.839
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|67-74-64-69
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|66-75-76-74
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.