Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Brehm has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Brehm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished -7 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Ryan Brehm has averaged 289.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging 1.444 Strokes Gained: Putting.