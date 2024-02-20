PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Emiliano Grillo will play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. In his last tournament he placed 44th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting E at The Riviera Country Club.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grillo has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of -12.
    • Grillo last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing fifth with a score of -16.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of 2.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 2.276 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 152nd, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 77th on TOUR with a mark of 0.089.
    • On the greens, Grillo has registered a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance152286.4287.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.13%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%24.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.40%

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • Currently, Grillo has 314 points, placing him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.164 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.110-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.0891.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.504-1.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.6782.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3732.276

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-74-73-72+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

