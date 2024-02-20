Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has an average of 2.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.