Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo will play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. In his last tournament he placed 44th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting E at The Riviera Country Club.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grillo has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of -12.
- Grillo last participated in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, finishing fifth with a score of -16.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Grillo has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of 2.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 2.276 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 152nd, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 77th on TOUR with a mark of 0.089.
- On the greens, Grillo has registered a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|286.4
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.40%
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Currently, Grillo has 314 points, placing him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.164 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.110
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.089
|1.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.504
|-1.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.678
|2.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.373
|2.276
Grillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.