1H AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 41st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Hall has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -13 and finishing 10th.
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Hall hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.324 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 last season, which ranked 173rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a -0.304 mark (163rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance101299.8288.5
    Greens in Regulation %12166.39%54.07%
    Putts Per Round4128.5328.7
    Par Breakers4923.15%25.19%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%14.44%

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 59.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -7 and finished third in that event.
    • Hall's 499 points last season ranked him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.897.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.491. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.887, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.450) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.404-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.3040.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1580.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6980.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1490.324

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7468-70-71-75+42
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open772-64-68-71-1348
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1371-68-69-68-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

