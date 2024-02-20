Harry Hall Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 41st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Hall has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -13 and finishing 10th.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hall hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 42nd.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.324 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 last season, which ranked 173rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a -0.304 mark (163rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|299.8
|288.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|66.39%
|54.07%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|49
|23.15%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|14.44%
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 59.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -7 and finished third in that event.
- Hall's 499 points last season ranked him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.897.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.491. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.887, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.450) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.404
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.304
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.158
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.698
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.149
|0.324
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|68-70-71-75
|+4
|2
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|7
|72-64-68-71
|-13
|48
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|71-68-69-68
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.