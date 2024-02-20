Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Eckroat has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat is averaging 0.615 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.