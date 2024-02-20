PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Eckroat finished 49th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 0.615 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 1.649 in his past five tournaments.
    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 last season, which ranked 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat sported a 0.015 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 76th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1295.6
    Greens in Regulation %9367.35%56.17%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.7
    Par Breakers12121.43%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.21%8.95%

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat took part in 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Eckroat had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -22 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Eckroat placed 74th in the FedExCup standings with 594 points last season.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he produced a 3.684 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.338. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251. He finished 64th in that event.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.340 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3631.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.015-0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.0490.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1030.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4321.649

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship569-69-66-68-1665
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

