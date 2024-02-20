Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Austin Eckroat looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Eckroat finished 49th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 0.615 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 1.649 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 last season, which ranked 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat sported a 0.015 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat's 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 76th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.35%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.21%
|8.95%
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat took part in 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Eckroat had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -22 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Eckroat placed 74th in the FedExCup standings with 594 points last season.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he produced a 3.684 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.338. In that event, he finished 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251. He finished 64th in that event.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.340 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.363
|1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.015
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.049
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.432
|1.649
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|5
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.