Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Harrison Endycott starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Endycott missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Endycott has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Endycott finished 39th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -17 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Harrison Endycott has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Endycott is averaging -0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Endycott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 last season, which ranked 140th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 161st, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Endycott ranked 145th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.184, while he ranked 127th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.23%.
- On the greens, Endycott's -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, and his 28.98 putts-per-round average ranked 92nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|293.2
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|66.23%
|46.76%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.98
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|14.67%
|8.80%
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott last season participated in 32 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Endycott compiled 282 points last season, which ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.661. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
- Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 6.197.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.949.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.015, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.169
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.184
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.113
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.355
|-0.995
Endycott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|26
|72-65-71-68
|-4
|33
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|72-71-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.