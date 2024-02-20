Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Trace Crowe hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 25th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Crowe's Recent Performances
- Crowe has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 3.276 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Crowe has an average of 4.367 in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.5
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.03%
|58.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.88
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|36.11%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.92%
|14.04%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe played three tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Crowe's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Crowe's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his -1.149 mark ranked 65th in the field.
- Crowe produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 3.048. In that event, he finished 27th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 2.183 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.189, his best mark last season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).
- Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked 27th in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.367
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
