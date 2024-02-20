Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his -1.149 mark ranked 65th in the field.

Crowe produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 3.048. In that event, he finished 27th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he posted a 2.183 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.189, his best mark last season. That ranked him 25th in the field (he finished 27th in that tournament).