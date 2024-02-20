Justin Lower Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 22-25, Justin Lower will look to build upon his last performance in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. In 2022, he shot -2 and finished 64th at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Lower has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of -2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Lower's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 52nd.
- Lower hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower is averaging -1.670 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.394 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season ranked 154th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.073 per round. Additionally, he ranked 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 35th on TOUR last season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranked 37th. He broke par 22.53% of the time (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.2
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.49
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|77
|22.53%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|13.97%
|13.58%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower teed off in 35 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 19 times (54.3%).
- Last season Lower's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -19 and finished eighth.
- Lower collected 430 points last season, placing 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 2.078 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he produced a 4.181 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.898, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.243
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.073
|1.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.354
|-1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.028
|-0.394
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.