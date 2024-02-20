PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links February 22-25, Justin Lower will look to build upon his last performance in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. In 2022, he shot -2 and finished 64th at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Lower has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of -2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lower has an average finish of 52nd.
    • Lower hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower is averaging -1.670 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.394 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season ranked 154th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.073 per round. Additionally, he ranked 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 35th on TOUR last season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranked 37th. He broke par 22.53% of the time (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance150294.2290.3
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%57.41%
    Putts Per Round3728.4930.6
    Par Breakers7722.53%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance9713.97%13.58%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Lower teed off in 35 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 19 times (54.3%).
    • Last season Lower's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -19 and finished eighth.
    • Lower collected 430 points last season, placing 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 2.078 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he produced a 4.181 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.898, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.243-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0731.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.2120.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.354-1.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.028-0.394

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.