Justin Lower Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 2.078 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he produced a 4.181 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.898, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.