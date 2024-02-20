Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Maverick McNealy hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a sixth-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- McNealy finished 60th (with a score of -3) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
McNealy's Recent Performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 1.622 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McNealy is averaging 2.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.601 last season ranked 188th on TOUR, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 159th on TOUR with a mark of -0.269.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a putts-per-round average of 27.97, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|184
|63.14%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.97
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|150
|20.55%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.14%
|13.27%
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy played 21 tournaments last season, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season McNealy put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished sixth with a score of -14 (four shots back of the winner).
- With 414 points last season, McNealy ranked 109th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 36th in that event.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.480. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 2.623. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.547). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|188
|-0.601
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.269
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.141
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.956
|1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.227
|2.431
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-74-74-70
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
