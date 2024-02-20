PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Maverick McNealy hits the links February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a sixth-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • McNealy finished 60th (with a score of -3) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau posted numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).

    McNealy's Recent Performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 1.622 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McNealy is averaging 2.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.601 last season ranked 188th on TOUR, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 159th on TOUR with a mark of -0.269.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a putts-per-round average of 27.97, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance99299.9301.3
    Greens in Regulation %18463.14%55.56%
    Putts Per Round327.9727.9
    Par Breakers15020.55%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.14%13.27%

    McNealy's Best Finishes

    • McNealy played 21 tournaments last season, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season McNealy put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished sixth with a score of -14 (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 414 points last season, McNealy ranked 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 36th in that event.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.480. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 2.623. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.547). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee188-0.6010.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.269-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1410.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9561.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2272.431

    McNealy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6074-71-70-73E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-74-74-70+116
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-70E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6068-72-74-67-35
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-70-74-68+37
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

