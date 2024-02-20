Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

McNealy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.

Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 1.622 Strokes Gained: Putting.