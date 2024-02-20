Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Schmid has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau averaged 329 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 27 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Schmid's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Schmid has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of -1.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -3.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 last season, which ranked 52nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (314.1 yards) ranked 10th, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.016.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 82nd last season, while he averaged 29.53 putts per round (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|314.1
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.57%
|48.99%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.53
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|51
|23.07%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.14%
|15.15%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid last season played 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 39.3%.
- Last season Schmid's best performance came when he shot -21 and finished third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Schmid's 206 points last season ranked him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 4.284 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The American Express (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.070. He finished 46th in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.533, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.906) in January 2023 at The American Express. That ranked third in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.237
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.016
|-1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|187
|-0.473
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.071
|-1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.180
|-3.190
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|33
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|12
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.