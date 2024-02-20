Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 4.284 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 59th in that event.

Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The American Express (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.432.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.070. He finished 46th in that event.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.533, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.