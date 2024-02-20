Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
After he finished 33rd in this tournament in 2023, Ryan Moore has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Moore finished 33rd (with a score of -8) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Moore's Recent Performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- He finished -18 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 274.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore is averaging 0.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 1.260 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 last season, which ranked 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranked 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.522.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 103rd last season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranked 74th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|287.0
|274.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.41%
|57.26%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.83
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|107
|21.69%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.51%
|11.54%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -19 and finished fifth in that event.
- Moore's 201 points last season ranked him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.694. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 2.745 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.574). That ranked second in the field.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.112
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.522
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.211
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.029
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.171
|1.260
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.