Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Moore has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Moore has finished in the top 10 once.

He finished -18 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 274.0 yards in his past five starts.

Moore is averaging 0.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.