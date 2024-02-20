PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    After he finished 33rd in this tournament in 2023, Ryan Moore has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico February 22-25.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Moore finished 33rd (with a score of -8) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in recent years (in 2023).
    • Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Moore has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He finished -18 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 274.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore is averaging 0.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 1.260 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 last season, which ranked 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranked 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.522.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 103rd last season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranked 74th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance181287.0274.0
    Greens in Regulation %3269.41%57.26%
    Putts Per Round7428.8329.6
    Par Breakers10721.69%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance611.51%11.54%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -19 and finished fifth in that event.
    • Moore's 201 points last season ranked him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.694. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 2.745 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.574). That ranked second in the field.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.1120.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.522-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.2111.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0290.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1711.260

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-69+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.