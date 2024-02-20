Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Erik Barnes reacts after missing a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes enters play February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta following a 43rd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last competition.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- This is Barnes' first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in the past five years.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Barnes' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barnes has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Barnes has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging -0.716 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.61%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.62%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.93%
|14.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Best Finishes
- Barnes last season participated in 16 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 31.2%.
- Last season Barnes' best performance came when he shot -3 and finished 43rd at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Barnes' 149 points last season ranked him 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.629. He missed the cut in that event.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.734 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 3.359 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.718), which ranked second in the field.
- Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.716
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|72-67-69-71
|-1
|8
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
