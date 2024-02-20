Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five tournaments, Barnes has an average finish of 48th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.

Barnes has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.