Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren takes the course in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tarren has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 61st.
- Tarren last played at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +4.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Tarren's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Tarren has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -1.827 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.122 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season ranked 64th on TOUR, and his 50.7% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 141st last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|312.0
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.68%
|45.45%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.58%
|14.14%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 15 times (44.1%).
- Last season Tarren put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -13 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Tarren accumulated 474 points last season, which ranked him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 6.674 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort last season was in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.013), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.188
|-1.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.168
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.229
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.188
|-1.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.061
|-3.122
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.