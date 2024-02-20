Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 6.674 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort last season was in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575. He finished 25th in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.013), which ranked 16th in the field.