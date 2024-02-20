Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 coming off a 71st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is NeSmith's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, NeSmith has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five starts.
- NeSmith has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, NeSmith has an average of -3.114 in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranked 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, NeSmith ranked 56th on TOUR with a mark of 0.245.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 124th last season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranked 177th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.1
|284.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|69.47%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|29.65
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|148
|20.59%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|14.93%
|12.35%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith played 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season NeSmith's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -3 and finished 15th in that event.
- NeSmith accumulated 642 points last season, which placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he put up a 3.597 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.600 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.986) in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked second in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.245
|-1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.130
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.091
|-3.114
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-75-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.