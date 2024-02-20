Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 59th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, NeSmith has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five starts.

NeSmith has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.