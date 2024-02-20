PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 coming off a 71st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • In the past five years, this is NeSmith's first time playing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 27 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, NeSmith has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • NeSmith has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, NeSmith has an average of -3.114 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranked 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, NeSmith ranked 56th on TOUR with a mark of 0.245.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 124th last season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranked 177th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance128297.1284.3
    Greens in Regulation %3169.47%56.17%
    Putts Per Round17729.6530.4
    Par Breakers14820.59%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance14814.93%12.35%

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith played 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season NeSmith's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -3 and finished 15th in that event.
    • NeSmith accumulated 642 points last season, which placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he put up a 3.597 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.600 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.986) in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked second in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.006-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.245-1.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.030-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.130-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.091-3.114

    NeSmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-75-71+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-78+11--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5971-69-74-69-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

