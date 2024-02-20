PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scott Piercy of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 16, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Scott Piercy carded a 38th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Piercy's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • In 2023, Piercy finished 39th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
    • Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Piercy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Piercy has an average finish of 33rd.
    • Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy is averaging 0.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 0.564 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Piercy .

    Piercy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance159293.3280.5
    Greens in Regulation %15465.15%41.67%
    Putts Per Round4528.5627.9
    Par Breakers5822.90%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%12.70%

    Piercy's Best Finishes

    • Piercy, who took part in 35 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Piercy's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -16 and finished 19th in that event.
    • With 280 points last season, Piercy ranked 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0980.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.017-0.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.0201.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0090.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1440.564

    Piercy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open2167-73-67-71-1023
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2974-67-70-70-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3972-65-69-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1964-69-69-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4069-68-72-72+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5770-72-76-69-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC76+5--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC80+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

