Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five appearances, Piercy has an average finish of 33rd.

Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Piercy is averaging 0.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.