Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scott Piercy of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 16, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Scott Piercy carded a 38th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta aiming for better results.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Piercy's average finish has been 36th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- In 2023, Piercy finished 39th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- With numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023.
- Finau also posted numbers of 329 in average driving distance (11th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 27 putts per round (fifth).
Piercy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Piercy has an average finish of 33rd.
- Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 280.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy is averaging 0.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 0.564 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|280.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|65.15%
|41.67%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.56
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|58
|22.90%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|12.70%
Piercy's Best Finishes
- Piercy, who took part in 35 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Piercy's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -16 and finished 19th in that event.
- With 280 points last season, Piercy ranked 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Piercy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.098
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.017
|-0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.020
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.009
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.144
|0.564
Piercy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|67-73-67-71
|-10
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|74-67-70-70
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|72-65-69-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|64-69-69-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|69-68-72-72
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|70-72-76-69
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
