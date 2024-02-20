Sebastián Vázquez Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Sebastián Vázquez will appear February 22-25 in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. In his last tournament he finished 38th in the World Wide Technology Championship, shooting -15 at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Vázquez has entered the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -4 and finishing 55th.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Vázquez's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Vázquez has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Vázquez has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Sebastián Vázquez has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vázquez is averaging -5.289 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vázquez is averaging -0.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vázquez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.1
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|43.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.11%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vázquez's Best Finishes
- Vázquez participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Vázquez had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -15 and finished 38th (12 shots back of the winner).
Vázquez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|4.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-5.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.357
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vázquez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|67-73-67-73
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|70-68-71-64
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vázquez as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
