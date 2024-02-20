Sebastián Vázquez Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five appearances, Vázquez has an average finish of 47th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Vázquez has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.

Sebastián Vázquez has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Vázquez is averaging -5.289 Strokes Gained: Putting.