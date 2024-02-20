Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
Jorge Campillo takes to the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 in Vallarta, Mexico. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- In the past five years, this is Campillo's first time competing at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Tony Finau finished with 3.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 4.741 SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 SG: Putting (eighth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 329 (11th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 27 putts per round (fifth).
Campillo's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Campillo has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Campillo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished -3 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Jorge Campillo has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging -1.675 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging -4.689 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.6
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.19%
|56.02%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.30%
|23.61%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Best Finishes
- Campillo participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Campillo had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 42nd with a score of -3 (12 shots back of the winner).
Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.689
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
