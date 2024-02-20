Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

In his last five appearances, Campillo has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Campillo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished -3 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Jorge Campillo has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Campillo is averaging -1.675 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.