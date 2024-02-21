Golfbet Insider: Tony Finau poised to end longshot trend in Mexico

Carl Yuan (+125 = Top 40) … His last few months have been as wild as the action in his swing. A fruitful FedExCup Fall included a T6 (Sanderson Farms Championship) and a solo fourth (Butterfield Bermuda Championship), but he still checked up one spot outside the top 125. That was until he wiggled his way into the coveted bubble for fully exempt status in December . He paid it off immediately with a T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to open his sophomore season on the PGA TOUR, but he’s gone 0-for-3 since the most recent start resulting in withdrawal after one round of the WM Phoenix Open due to a sore neck. No one presents more speculation in his second appearance at Vidanta Vallarta (T55, 2023), which is why his prop for plus-money is tantalizing.