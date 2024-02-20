PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

    S.H. Kim hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 after a 28th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last tournament.

    The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Vallarta, Mexico
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta

    • Kim has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -10 and finishing 24th.
    • Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
    • In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.863 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 (29th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.7 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 174th on TOUR with a mark of -0.435.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 49th on TOUR, while he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.14. He broke par 21.82% of the time (98th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance36308.7292.0
    Greens in Regulation %18263.36%54.01%
    Putts Per Round928.1428.3
    Par Breakers9821.82%28.09%
    Bogey Avoidance7513.66%15.74%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim played 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 61.8%.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
    • Kim ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 546 points last season.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he posted a 4.417 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.049. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.676.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.568 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4120.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.435-1.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2101.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2780.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4661.863

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6368-73-70-71+24
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3972-74-73-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-73-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

