S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he posted a 4.417 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.049. In that tournament, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.676.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.568 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 36th in that event.