S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Mexico Open At Vidanta
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim hits the links in the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta February 22-25 after a 28th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Kim at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 22-25, 2024
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,456 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Kim has played the Mexico Open at Vidanta once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -10 and finishing 24th.
- Tony Finau won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.754 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 4.741 in SG: Approach the Green (11th), and 4.865 in SG: Putting (eighth).
- In addition, Finau's average driving distance was 329 (11th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 27 putts per round (fifth).
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.965 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.863 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 (29th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.7 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 174th on TOUR with a mark of -0.435.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 49th on TOUR, while he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.14. He broke par 21.82% of the time (98th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.7
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|63.36%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.14
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|98
|21.82%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.66%
|15.74%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim played 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 61.8%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- Kim ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 546 points last season.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he posted a 4.417 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.049. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.676.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.568 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.412
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.435
|-1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|1.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.278
|0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.466
|1.863
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|68-73-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|72-74-73-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.